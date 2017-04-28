Police investigate indecent exposure near Stirchley, Telford

Police officers in Telford are investigating a report of an indecent exposure near Stirchley.

A woman in her 40s was walking with her dog on Silkin Way close to Grangemere Avenue sometime between 10.30am and 11am on Monday 17 April when she noticed a man in the wooded area close to the path.

The man is understood to have been performing a lewd act. He did not approach the woman but she left the area.

He is described as being white, in his late 30s, and short with thick light brown hair. He was wearing a khaki jacket but was naked from the waist down.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 255S of April 17.