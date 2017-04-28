Match Preview: Oxford United V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town’s final match of the season is a trip to the Kassam Stadium on Sunday to face EFL Trophy finalists Oxford United.

Barring a mathematical miracle, Shrewsbury Town will be plying their trade in League One next season.

However, boss Paul Hurst has spoken of his desire not to see his side become complacent or lacklustre in their approach.

Shrewsbury Town are unlikely to field former Oxford loanee Tyler Roberts. The Welsh youth international, who featured 20 times this season for Michael Appleton’s side, is struggling with a hamstring injury.

Paul Hurst had stated that Roberts could be utilised at Oxford if a positive result was needed, but Salop have already effectively secured their status as a League One outfit.

Midfielder Louis Dodds picked up an injury during the warm-up in the last match against Southend, and he is expected to miss out.

Youngsters Jason McAtee and Callum Roberts could both make the squad.

Salop’s last league win at Oxford came on Boxing Day 2014. Goals courtesy of Scott Vernon and Mark Ellis, gave the visitors a 2-0 win.

Oxford will be without West Ham loanee Toni Martinez. The striker has returned to his parent club, after sustaining a knee injury.

Liam Sercombe is unlikely to be in the squad, after the former Exeter City man missed the last three games due to disciplinary issues.

Oxford who beat Millwall 3-0 last time out, occupy 9th place in the League One table.

Possible Line Ups:

Oxford United: (4-2-3-1)

1. Eastwood, 2. Ribeiro, 5. Nelson, 25. Raglan, 3. Skarz, 14. Ruffles, 4. Lundstram, 10. Maguire, 35. Carroll, 11. McAleny, 28. Johnson

Subs: 15. Hemmings, 16. Edwards, 18. Rothwell, 19. Hall, 22. Long, 33. Dunkley, 34. Stevens

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 17. Yates, 8. Ogogo, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne, 20. Leitch-Smith

Subs: 9. Humphrys, 15. Smith, 18. Deegan, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd, McAtee, Roberts

Other League One Fixtures:

AFC Wimbledon V Oldham

Bolton V Peterborough

Bristol Rovers V Millwall

Charlton V Swindon

Fleetwood V Port Vale

Northampton V Gillingham

Rochdale V Bradford

Scunthorpe V Coventry

Sheffield United V Chesterfield

Southend V Bury

Walsall V MK Dons

Preview by: Ryan Hillback