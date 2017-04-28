Husband and wife team successfully defend senior county mixed doubles title

Husband and wife team Karl and Sue Dunn did not drop a set as they successfully retained their over-50s title at Tennis Shropshire’s annual senior mixed doubles tournament at The Shrewsbury Club.

Karl and Sue, who both play their tennis at The Shrewsbury Club, were in excellent form as they beat Rob Rue and Jane Williams – winners of the event three times – 6-1,7-5.

Sixteen pairs from around the county competed in this category.

Damon Airey and Sophie Daley, first-time entrants, were the winners of the over-35s competition, holding their nerve to eventually beat Robin and Joanna Morris in the final on a championship tie break.

Sophie and Damon took the first set 6-4 before their opponents hit back to level the match by winning the second set 7-6.

Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin, the former LTA president, presented the trophies.

Liz Boyle, the president of Tennis Shropshire, said: “It was lovely to see clubs from all over the county represented and we were delighted to have Cathie with us to present the trophies.

“It’s the second year running Karl and Sue have won the title without dropping a set. The tennis played in the second set of the final was of the highest quality.

“It could not have been closer for Damon and Sophie as both the final and also their semi-final, against last year’s winners Andy Tellwright and Sarah Breese, were decided on championship tie breaks.”