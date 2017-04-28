Firefighters tackle two car fires in Telford overnight

Firefighters were called to two car fires in Telford during the early hours of today.

The first fire in Brookside saw one saloon car completely destroyed. Firefighters from Tweedale were called to the incident at around 2.15am, crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were called to the second fire on Brands Farm Way at 3:54am.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central, with crews using breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to put out the fire also involving a saloon car.

Anyone who has information regarding either fire is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101.