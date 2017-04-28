Dudley stars with the bat as Shropshire’s Development XI open season with a win

Connor Dudley played the starring role as Shropshire’s Development XI opened the new season with a two-wicket win at Shrewsbury School.

The Shifnal opening batsman hit an excellent 70 as Shropshire chased down their target to seal victory with 17 balls to spare.

Hosts Shrewsbury School opted to bat first and posted 124-9 from their 35 overs.

Tom Brunskill, at No 9, top scored with 29 and Jordan Zaza made 24.

Wellington’s Daniel Vaughan claimed 3-32 for Shropshire while Shrewsbury’s Brad Thornton took 2-14. Captain Charlie Home (1-6) and his Shifnal team mate Henry Davies (1-12) both bowled tight seven-over spells.

Dudley then underlined his potential by scoring 70 from 57 balls, hitting a dozen boundaries, before being fifth man out with the score on 84-5.

Skipper Home, who has again been named in the Shropshire side for Sunday’s Unicorns Knockout Trophy game at Cheshire, then helped see the job through, ending unbeaten on 23, as Shropshire progressed to 125-8 off the first ball of the 33rd over.

Peter Clark, 15, bowled well for Shrewsbury School, taking 5-18.

Shropshire’s Development XI are next in action on Wednesday, May 31 when they face Lancashire Academy at Wrekin College.