Côte Brasserie gets ready to open its doors in Shrewsbury

Renowned French-inspired brasserie Côte opens its first Shropshire restaurant on May Bank Holiday Monday.

Côte have invested more than £1 million in creating their chic Parisian-style 145 cover brasserie in The Square, Shrewsbury, providing around 40 new jobs in the town.

The prime location, in the heart of the county town, enables the brand to bring its comprehensive menu of classic French dishes, freshly made using high-quality ingredients to Shropshire’s discerning diners.

The brasserie, in Princess House, will also include outdoor seating, providing a pavement café atmosphere in the historic Square.

Côte Restaurants CEO, Alex Scrimgeour says, “We know what an enviable reputation Shropshire has for its food tourism and fine dining, so we are thrilled to be opening in Shrewsbury and look forward to bringing our friendly, professional service and great value food to this thriving town.”

Inspired by the brasseries and bistros of France, Côte champions relaxed all-day dining. From lazy weekend breakfasts to special celebration dinners, business lunches and relaxed family meals, there is something for everyone.

Guests will always find classic brasserie favourites such as steak frites and tuna Niçoise on the menu, along with a tempting selection of desserts. Côte’s must-try crème caramel is a house speciality.

Seasonal, monthly-changing specials and weekday lunch and early evening menus ensure there is always something new to delight both regular and first-time guests. At £10.95 for two courses and £12.95 for three courses the weekday lunch and early evening set menu provides outstanding value, lending itself perfectly to a quick lunch or relaxed dining. The extensive French wine list is reasonably priced and features wines from a number of independent producers across France.

Served until midday on weekdays and 1pm at weekends, Côte breakfasts are much-loved by their guests and well-celebrated on social media. The renowned eggs Benedict with homemade Hollandaise and the French breakfast with Côte’s award-winning boudin noir, are particular menu favourites.

Accredited by Coeliac UK, Côte is proud of its comprehensive and delicious gluten-free menu, which has received high praise from diners, the press and Coeliac UK itself. Côte maintains high standards in gluten-free food preparation and staff training and understands how important it is to be able to offer people who follow a gluten-free diet, reliable and safe dining.

As part of its commitment to delight all diners, Côte also offers a varied vegetarian menu. Including French onion soup, and warm beetroot salad amongst its starters and braised Puy lentils with roasted vegetables and poached egg amongst the mains, the menu is also accompanied by a vegetarian wine list.