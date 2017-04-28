Police incident closed busy road in Shrewsbury

A police incident closed a busy road in Shrewsbury this morning.

West Mercia police were called to Bage Way in Shrewsbury at around 9am, to reports of a concern for the safety of a man.

The A5112 was closed between the Crowmere Road Roundabout and the Reabrook Roundabout for around an hour and half while emergency services dealt with the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called following reports of a man in cardiac arrest.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The road has now reopened.