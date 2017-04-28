The internationally acclaimed Chinese State Circus is coming back, returning to its roots in an innovatively spectacular new production – “DYNASTY”.

The incomparable Chinese State Circus will be playing at The Quarry, Shrewsbury from Wednesday 17 to Sunday 21 May in its fully heated big top venue.

Breathtaking in its simplicity, “DYNASTY” projects into a contemporary setting an art form that has thrilled audiences for more than 2,000 years where low-tech everyday objects are transformed into hi-tech acrobatic equipment. Hurtling porcelain jars…dynamically spinning plates…balancing upon gigantic pyramids of tables and chairs framed by the delicate strands of silk supporting cascading aerialists.

Stunning world class Chinese acrobats, aerial artistes and jugglers interact with the super-human physical skills and dexterity of the masters of martial arts – the legendary Shaolin Warriors.

The nonstop action from start to awesome finale as thrill follows thrill is set to a soaring musical score accompanied by the rhythmic beats of Chinese percussion.

Its outstanding acrobatic achievement that, until now, could only be created through film special effects – yet performed live in front of an audience what seems impossible, becomes a reality. It is what has earned the CHINESE STATE CIRCUS the accolade “incomparable”.

Company Manager Said Debbach commented: “It’s an exciting spectacle of acrobatics and artistry, with our stars pushing the boundaries of athleticism and dexterity. One moment you’ll be admiring the elegance of the oriental swan, where a beautiful ballerina performs en pointe atop a male artiste’s shoulders, and the next you’ll be blown away by the awesome energy of the Shaolin Warriors and their mastery of martial arts. It’s truly not to be missed.”

The show is simply no gimmicks…no fakes…no retakes…quite simply…the incomparable Chinese State Circus.

For more details visit the website at: www.chinesestatecircus.com

Show Times and Ticket Prices

Chinese State Circus, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Visit the Chinese State Circus on Facebook and Twitter