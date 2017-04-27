Police issue warning over bogus charity collector scam

Police have released CCTV images and are warning people not to fall prey to bogus charity collectors following an incident in Oswestry.

The incident took place around 3.40pm on Friday 21 April on Bailey Street, Oswestry.

A woman in her 70s had been with her friend when they were approached by two women collecting money for a hearing aid charity; she refused to give any money but was asked for her signature and proof of identification. It was not until later that they victims has notice that money had been taken from her purse.

Incidents also took place in Worcestershire on Tuesday 18 April and Wednesday 26 April.

Detective Constable Dan Griffiths said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who recognises either of the women in the CCTV image.

“This was a distraction technique theft and it’s quite a malicious one, as it preys on people’s vulnerabilities and generosity for those in need.

“The message is to be vigilant at all times and not leave valuables on show. If anyone has information please contact us on 101.”