New Maths and English drop-in hub opens at TCAT

A new drop-in centre for Maths and English tuition has been launched at Telford College of Arts and Technology as part of an ongoing campaign to raise literacy and numeracy skills across the borough.

The opening of the new service, based at the college’s Learning Hub on the Haybridge Road campus, comes just weeks after TCAT dramatically out-performed the national average with its latest set of GCSE English and Maths results.

The hub is offering a weekly timetable of Maths and English studies, focusing on core skills and GCSE tuition. There are also a series of open-access independent study periods, from Monday to Friday.

TCAT principal Ian Clinton said: “I can’t over-stress the importance of students achieving their Maths and English qualifications – it opens up a wide range of higher level course choices.

“One of the greatest challenges for all colleges right now is the improvement of English and Maths.

“Our latest GCSE resit results were fantastic, and I’m sure the new Maths and English Drop-In Hub will help to build on the high levels of improvements we are already making.”

In the last round of resits, TCAT students achieved a 42% pass rate at grade C or above for GCSE English, and 41% for GCSE Maths. This compared to the national average of just 26.9% for English, and 29.5% for Maths.

The successful students included Augustine Adjei from Brookside, who achieved an A grade for Maths. He is currently on a level two engineering course at TCAT.

Augustine, 18, one of the college’s international students, from Ghana, said: “TCAT is really good; you get support with your Maths and English whilst studying your course.”