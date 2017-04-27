Kerry Vale Vineyard to celebrate English Wine Week

Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard are to celebrate English Wine Week with free wine tasting in May.

English wine Week runs from Sat 27th May – 4 June. Over the Week, vineyards and outlets across the country will be highlighting English wines, including offering an opportunity to taste and get to know English wines better.

Riding high on the success of 2016 which saw an impressive growth in sales and widespread media coverage, 2017 looks set to be an action-packed year for English wine, with some high-profile events taking place.

Kerry Vale Vineyard is a small, English vineyard situated on the Welsh / English border of rural Shropshire. Planted in 2010, the vineyard covers six acres of farmland, and resides at the eastern tip of the Vale of Kerry.

Free tastings will be available from Saturday 27 May – 4 June (excluding Monday 30th) during café opening hours at Kerry Vale Vineyard’s wine café just 3 miles from Montgomery.

Customers will be able to sample and enjoy a different award winning Kerry Vale Vineyard wines every day.

English and Welsh wine week runs Sat 27 May – Sunday 4 June 2017.