An investigation is underway following a fire involving a van in Market Drayton early this morning.

The incident happened at the rear of Shepleys Butchers on Shrewsbury Road at around 1.30am.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and a thermal image camera at the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say the fire is of doubtful origin and is asking for anyone with information to call West Mercia Police on 101.