Hospital board meeting disrupted by protest

A hospital trust board meeting held in Shrewsbury was adjourned for a time today following a protest.

The meeting was adjourned for around 30 minutes after members of the publish shouted “shame on you”, “resign” and cover-up” when board chairman and chief executive of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, Simon Wright, said he couldn’t comment on avoidable baby deaths.

A review of avoidable baby deaths linked to the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust has been ordered Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

In a statement issued following the meeting, the Chair of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, Professor Peter Latchford, said:

“The Board of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is committed to openness and transparency, and conducts as much of its business as possible in a session that members of the public are welcome to attend and observe. It is however important to remember that the Board meeting, although held in public, is not a public meeting.

“The decision to briefly adjourn the meeting following a period of disruption was a difficult one to make but one I believe to be the correct decision, allowing us time to gather our thoughts before reconvening to discuss, and make very important decisions, about the safety of our hospital services.

“One of the requests, prior to the decision to briefly adjourn the meeting, had the potential to breach patient confidentiality by discussing cases in a public meeting. We have therefore asked for details of the individuals so we can obtain their consent.

“We are aware people have lots of questions about the independent review that NHS Improvement is leading, but if we comment now, we risk prejudicing the review and we are committed to using it as a chance to make further improvements.

“However, if you are using our Maternity Service and have any questions at all relating to your care please speak to your Midwife. If you want to raise any concerns please call our Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) on 01743 261691 or 01952 641222 Ext 4382.”