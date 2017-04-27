Cyclist, 14, pushed into the road during unprovoked assault in Shrewsbury

Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old cyclist was assaulted on Welsh Bridge.

The boy was cycling along the pavement towards Frankwell at around 4.35pm on Tuesday when the incident happened.

The cyclist was about to get off his bike to pass pedestrians, when a man is reported to have pushed him, causing the boy to fall into the road and suffer injuries to his wrist.

The man, who is described as tall, heavy set, in his 30s or 40s, with a beard, is understood to have been walking with a woman that was wearing a black and white jacket.

Officers are keen for anyone who saw the assault, who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously or who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 489S of 25 April.