Amended Telford footbridge plans approved

Amended plans for a new footbridge which will link Telford town centre with Telford Central railway station have been given the go ahead by Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee.

The planned new walkway was given initial approval in October. Last night the planning committee approved an amended design, which includes changes to the access to the bridge deck from both platforms of Telford Central railway station.

The proposed footbridge will cross over the Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton railway line, the A442 Queensway dual carriageway and Rampart Way – which is currently being converted to become a dual carriageway.

The report to last night’s planning committee stated: “The amendments proposed are sought as a result of increasing construction costs arising due to factors such as poor ground conditions under the earthwork ramps.”

It adds that the council has sought to explore ways to minimize costs without compromising the bridge design.

The proposed replacement bridge will be erected alongside the existing footbridge, which will remain in operation until the new bridge is completed.

Angie Astley, Telford & Wrekin Council’s assistant director for Neighbourhood and Customer Services, said: “The new bridge will not only significantly improve accessibility for all users, it will also provide an iconic gateway to Telford for rail users.

“I am delighted that the amended design has now got planning approval and we anticipate construction of the new bridge will start on site at the end of June.

“The new bridge will be less steep and will have lifts serving both platforms, providing a more open, visible structure and approaches with better lighting and a safer environment.

“It will also ensure a continuous connection with National Cycle Route 55 is maintained into the town centre.”