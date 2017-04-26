Severn Valley Railway’s Diesel Festival back by popular demand

Three days of visiting heritage and modern diesel locomotives, home-fleet action, evening running and one or two surprises – the Severn Valley Railway’s Spring Diesel Festival is back with a bang.

Following the hugely successful, revamped event last year, which was brought forward from its previous October slot, 2017’s diesel bonanza, from May 18th-20th brings great opportunities for visiting locomotives and, with the lighter evenings, organisers are confident that this year’s event will hit the mark for fans of English Electric, Maybach and Sulzer diesel engines.

The event and theme will mark the 30th anniversary of the first Severn Valley Railway Diesel Gala. Since the first Gala in May 1987, the SVR has staged many more ground-breaking events, attracting an impressive array of visiting locomotives, and thirty years on, the majority of diesel locomotive classes old and new have reached the far end of the line at Bridgnorth, from the humble Class 08 shunter to the mighty ‘Deltics’ and Class 59s.

Crammed with celebrations, this year’s Festival will also mark the 40th anniversary of the last Class 52 runs on British Railways and the 25th anniversary of the first Class 50 runs on the SVR. Locomotives of both types will be in operation at the event and also at the SVR’s Mixed Traffic Day which follows on Sunday May 21st.

Event visitors include; Class 17 No. D8568 – the only surviving example of the Clayton Type 1s, which numbered 117 in total; Class 31 No.31271 – carrying Trainload Construction livery and named Stratford 1840-2001 to commemorate the former locomotive depot at Stratford and Class 33 No.33035 – one of only two Class 33 locomotives to be repainted into Network Southeast livery.

From the old to the new – and set to be a huge crowd-pleaser, the Railway is delighted to announce that Direct Rail Services has agreed to provide a brand new Class 88 locomotive for the event.

A further development of the Class 68 platform, the Class 88 is a true ‘Dual Mode’ locomotive combining both 25kv Electric and Diesel Electric operating modes and will be making its first-ever public passenger runs for type at the event.

Also on the headlining list is a locomotive that used to carry the Railway’s name – Class 47 No. 47828 was named ‘Severn Valley Railway’ at Kidderminster in 2001, whilst in the ownership of Virgin Trains. An air of mystery surrounds some of the other of the visitors – all that can be revealed is that a surprise Class 60 and a Class 66 engine are heading this way, so visitors can keep their eyes peeled on the day. There will be other modern locomotives visiting too and the Railway is grateful to GBRailfreight, Direct Rail Services and DB Cargo for also agreeing to provide some of their locomotives for the event. Details of which ones will be released closer to the event itself.

Something else to look out for – working alongside each other for the first time in preservation will be two surviving class 45/0 variants – No. 45041 Royal Tank Regiment and Class 45 No.45060 Sherwood Forester. Also on the intensive service schedule are Class 55 No.55022 Royal Scots Grey, Class 20 No. 20205, Class 50 No. 50008 Thunderer, Class 20 No. 20189 and Class 33 No. 33108.

The fantastic selection of visiting locomotives and special attractions will be supported by members of the SVR’s home fleet, including: No. D2961, No. D3586, No. D4100 or No. 12099, Class 14 No. D9551, Class 50s No. 50031 Hood, No. 50035 Ark Royal and No. 50049 Defiance, Class 52s No. D1015 Western Champion and No. D1062 Western Courier (to appear in BR Blue). All locomotives are subject to availability.

The SVR’s brand new award-winning Kidderminster Diesel Depot will also be open for visits on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21 and Brake van rides will take place at Highley on all three days, featuring No. D2961 – a locomotive normally confined to Bridgnorth Boiler Shop. Rides will be available from 10.30am – 1pm and 2pm – 4.30pm on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who wish to enjoy a closer, more hands-on look at the diesels in operation can sign up for a special, full-day Footplate Experience. In the week running up to and after the Gala, Class 17 No. D8568, Class 33 No. 33035, Class 45 No. 45060 and Class 55 No. 55022 Royal Scots Grey will be available to drive. Experiences are available on May 8th, 10th, 11th, 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd & 24th for £350, and must be pre-booked in advance.

A commemorative DVD ‘30 Years of Diesels on the SVR’ will be available throughout the Spring Diesel Festival for a special introductory price of £5 from the shops at Kidderminster, The Engine House and Bridgnorth during the event.

SVR Event Co-ordinator, Lewis Maddox said: “This special, 30th anniversary Diesel Festival promises to be a must-see event for the diesel fan, with an extensive and varied visitor list alongside some sure-fire SVR home fleet favourites.

“In terms of the Class 88, to say we are thrilled would be an understatement and we are most grateful to DRS for agreeing to provide this most prestigious guest locomotive to operate at the SVR.”