Step forward and stride out for Severn Hospice

People are being urged to step forward and stride out to raise money for a Shropshire hospice.

The 17-mile Severn Stride will raise funds for Severn Hospice – with scores of people set to ramble or run from the charity’s site at Bicton in Shrewsbury to its hospice at Apley Castle, Telford.

Held for the first time in 2014, the ever-popular event will go ahead on September 9 and Severn Hospice Fundraising Officer Hannah Gamston said it was a day that would suit everyone.

“It really doesn’t matter if you are a runner, a power-walker or a rambler, whether you fancy a sponsored challenge or a scenic walk out with your dog, the Severn Stride is for you,” she said.

“We have had people of all ages and interests taking part and enjoying the experience in recent years – the important thing is they enjoy themselves and raise money for Severn Hospice in the process.

“The date of the Stride has moved from spring to autumn this year so those taking part can enjoy the seasonal scenery. It’s a great event for us every year, people taking part love it and it also provides the opportunity to celebrate and support Severn Hospice.”

Last year’s event proved hugely successful, raising £13,000 which went directly to helping the hospice care for patients and their families.

People are being urged to sign up to the event now. The entry fee is £15 for an adult and £10 for a child. Each adult who signs up for the walk is being asked to raise a minimum of £30 in sponsorship.

The walk will start at the hospice’s Bicton site in Shrewsbury and then wend its way along the approximate 17-mile route through some of the best countryside Shropshire has to offer and end at the Apley hospice.

A shuttle bus service will be provided for those people who may wish to leave their cars at the finish. Children are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult, and dogs are also welcome but won’t be allowed on the shuttle bus service.

The Severn Stride is one of the highlights on the Severn Hospice calendar and a great day out among the Shropshire landscape.

People wanting to register for the Severn Stride should visit the website, www.severnhospice.org.uk/support-us/events/severn-hospice-events/?event_id=327