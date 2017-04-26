Shrewsbury Town must wait until final day after Port Vale win

The champagne is on ice, as Shrewsbury Town are still not mathematically safe after Port Vale beat Walsall 1-0.

Former Manchester United and Burnley winger Chris Eagles, scored an 85th minute winner to keep Port Vale in the fight for survival.

That goal means that Salop’s League One status is still not officially confirmed, although a mathematical miracle would need to occur for Shrewsbury to be relegated.

Gillingham on 49 points are in the most danger, with just a single point separating them from Port Vale. Bury have 50 points.

Northampton Town boss Justin Edinburgh could mastermind Gillingham’s demise. The former Newport County manager comes up against the side that sacked him earlier in the campaign.

Bury have a tough looking fixture, away to Southend United, who will hope to gate-crash the play-offs at the expense of Millwall.

Article by: Ryan Hillback