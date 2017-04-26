Sabrina Boat teams up with Zaza Johnson & Bath

Sabrina Boat and estate agents Zaza Johnson & Bath have joined forces to benefit local residents who may be going through the sometimes stressful process of moving home.

Sabrina has offered anyone who puts there home up for sale with ZJB during the month of May will receive a 10% discount off private hire for any date during their 2017 season.

Mark Hooper Sabrina Office Manager says “I have known Max Johnson from Zaza Johnson and Bath for many years and as two local businesses have always spoke about how we can work together. We decided that as well as setting an example of how local businesses should strive to work together as much as possible especially in a town with so many independents as Shrewsbury, we also feel that this offer is something totally unique from an estate agent.”

All you need to do is instruct ZJB for the sale of your home to receive a Sabrina Boat voucher, the voucher must then be presented in the Sabrina Boat booking office during booking and can be used for 10% off private hire during Sabrina’s 2017 season. Sabrina hosts various private hire events during the season from weddings and birthdays through to anniversaries and christenings.

Mark Hooper added “We are always looking for partnerships with other local businesses and always try to promote the independence of Shrewsbury, ZJB have been in Shrewsbury for many years and have a really friendly team who are great to work with.”