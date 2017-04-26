Meccano Marvels at Enginuity this Bank Holiday weekend

Working Meccano models created by Telford and Ironbridge Meccano Society will be on display at Enginuity over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The mechanical marvels will be on display as part of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Open 10am to 4pm daily and larger than ever before, the Meccanuity 2017 exhibition will feature an impressive array of large and small models, many of which have been inspired by windmills and wind turbines. Now in its 16th year, the exhibition has grown to become one of the biggest in the country. Large quantities of Meccano parts will also be available for youngsters to create their own Meccano wonders.

Traditional models on display will include giant cranes, pattern-drawing machines, fairground rides and clocks, to mention just a few.

This year the Sunday Meccanuity Challenge will be the ‘The Many Legs of Meccanuity Race’ where different machines that can either ‘walk or run’ will be challenged to tow a trailer filled with weights. Every year exhibitors also compete for the John Linder Memorial Shield, commemorating one of the founder members of the Telford and Ironbridge Meccano Society. This year, the Shield will be awarded for the ‘Most eye catching model’.

Open 10am to 4pm Enginuity is one of the ten Ironbridge Gorge Museums. A great value Annual Passport Ticket allowing unlimited entry into all ten Ironbridge Gorge Museums costs £25 per adult, £20 for seniors, £15 for children under 18, £68 for a family of two adults and all their children and £50 for a family with one adult; under 5s free (terms and conditions apply); Passports can also be bought online in advance saving 10% and individual entry tickets are available at each museum. Activities and workshops vary day-to-day and some carry an extra charge.