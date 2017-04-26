Harwood The Estate Agent sponsors Ironbridge Gorge Walking Festival

Estate agency boss Patrick Smitheman has a special reason for looking forward to this year’s 12th annual Ironbridge Gorge Walking Festival.

For the festival, which Patrick’s Harwood The Estate Agent sponsors, includes an eight mile walk to the historic town of Broseley where the firm is based in the prominent Instone’s House building.

Harwood has been a strong supporter of the festival for the last two years, contributing towards its costs.

Neil Cartman, Chairman of the Ironbridge Gorge Walking Festival said: “We greatly value the support of all our sponsors and Patrick’s generosity goes a long way to ensure that we can run a very successful festival.

“Harwood is one of our main supporters, giving us a donation for the last two years which is a considerable assistance towards our annual expenditure of about £700.

“I am pleased that Patrick is keen to continue this sponsorship into the future.”

Patrick commented: “Our team at Harwood enjoy walking and the festival, with its 32 themed walks, ranging from two to 10 miles with 25 walks which are even longer, brings people from far and wide into the area to enjoy so much of the Gorge’s history.”

The festival takes place from April 29 to May 7.