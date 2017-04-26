Harper Adams holds firm in Complete University Guide top 50

Harper Adams has held firm in the top 50 of the Complete University Guide, remaining in 46th place in the 2018 league table.

The University made great advances in the 2016 and 2017 guides (published in 2015 and 2016), climbing a total of 38 places over two years.

While consolidating its position in the overall rankings, Harper Adams has this year secured significant gains in subject tables. In addition to remaining in the top 10 in Agriculture & Forestry subject table – which includes the university’s agriculture, countryside, land management, and animal science degrees, and top 20 for Food Science, Harper Adams has climbed an impressive 34 places in the Business & Management Studies subject table, and 16 places in Mechanical Engineering – which covers agricultural and automotive engineering routes.

University Vice-Chancellor Dr David Llewellyn said: “It is very encouraging to see that we have consolidated our position in the Complete University Guide after major improvements over the last two years. We have also made significant improvements this year in engineering and business related subjects, while our agriculture provision, as measured by this guide, is in the UK top ten.

“The Guide reaffirms our position as the leading specialist agri-food higher education institution in the UK, where our focus on providing high quality education is matched by award winning support for our students and where there are great opportunities for employment upon graduation.”

Dr Bernard Kingston, Chairman of TheCompleteUniversityGuide.co.uk, said: “It is ten years since TheCompleteUniversityGuide.co.uk launched its online university league tables, and they have proved their accuracy, independence and robustness over the decade.

“This year there is a considerable degree of stability at the upper end of the league table, as in the past. This stability, while it may not attract the headlines, demonstrates that the rankings fulfil our principal objective – to provide credible and freely accessible information for individuals seeking a university place.

Simon Emmett, Chief Executive Officer of the Hotcourses Group, which acquired TheCompleteUniversityGuide.co.uk in October 2015, said: “The rankings are well known for their editorial integrity and independence, key qualities which we know will remain under the continued guidance of Dr Bernard Kingston. It is a pleasure to work with him and his expert team, to whom I offer my warmest congratulations on this latest release.

“The CUG league tables increasingly enjoy a symbiotic relationship with the very different Whatuni Student Choice Awards. Both exist to help students make one of the most important decisions of their lives – the right choice of subject and the right university for them.”

Harper Adams University is the current holder of the Student Choice University of the Year Award, having secured the accolade for the second year running earlier this month.

Harper Adams also scored gold for job prospects, student support and courses & lecturers.

This success came on the back of the University winning Times Good University Guide Modern University of the Year and becoming the UK’s Number 1 University for Student Experience in the Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey.