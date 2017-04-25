Styling Shrewsbury with capsule summer style

This bank holiday weekend Shrewsbury shoppers are being treated to an explosive display of dynamic capsule wardrobe fashion transformations.

The free two day event will showcase AM to PM fashion, with live pop-up fashion shows in which outfits will be transformed from day to night, creating an easily styled capsule summer wardrobe.

Professionally styled outfits, from brands including Topshop, River Island, M&S, Jane Norman and New Look Men will be featured in the pop-up fashion showcases within the centres and on Pride Hill throughout the day between 11am – 4pm on Friday 28th and Saturday 29th April.

Emma Russell, our friendly Image Consultant, Stylist and Fashion Blogger will be back again this season to show shoppers how to create the perfect capsule wardrobe for SS17.

Emma from Stylissimo UK said “I love visiting Shrewsbury and working with the retailers on this seasons look. I’ll be working with our team of professional models to bring shoppers a number of outfits perfect not only for the season, but to take them from the office or mummy-days through to an evening with the girls. A capsule wardrobe is an absolutely must when adhering to suitcase travel allowances and seasonal budgets. I’ll also be on hand after each of the fashion showcases to advise shoppers on seasonal styles that will suit their bodyshape and individual skin tones.

Giving shoppers the chance to style their own AM to PM look, we’ll also have an exclusive AM to PM photo booth. By creating their look in our photo booth, they’ll be in with a chance to win £200 worth of shopping vouchers.”

Kevin Lockwood, centre manager of the Darwin and Pride Hill Shopping Centres said “We’re looking forward to welcoming Emma and her talented team back later this week. The showcases will be led by dancer Jordan Bakewell, who is renowned for choreographing performances with artists like Mariah Carey, Scissor Sisters and Robbie Williams.

“Dressing the whole family for the summer season can be a challenge, so I too am looking forward to finding out what trend I should be buying for the holiday season.”