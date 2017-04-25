Salvage Hunters TV show is heading to Shropshire

Producers of the popular Quest TV and Discovery Channel show, Salvage Hunters, are looking for interesting locations in Shropshire for their new series.

The show follows architectural salvage and antiques expert, Drew Pritchard, as he travels around the UK to prestigious, interesting, and historic places hunting out and buying quirky and unusual objects no longer wanted by their present owner.

Drew has visited everywhere from beautiful stately homes, to architectural salvage dealers, to private collectors and museums, buying everything from 16th century oak tables to 6 foot 1980s disco balls.

The programme which broadcasts on Quest TV and Discovery Channel is now in its tenth series and airing to over half a million people in the UK and millions more worldwide, the show has also recorded specials in Germany, Norway, Ireland as well as all over the UK. Now Shropshire is in their sights for the new series to find some interesting locations.

The production team are keen to hear from anyone and everyone in Shropshire. Stately home owners, shops, sheds, museums, castles, the list goes on and on. The right person will feature on the show and could use the amazing opportunity to broadcast the history and heritage of the area.

Each hour-long programme follows Drew Pritchard as he visits historic establishments around the UK in the hope of buying old pieces of furniture and decorative items. Drew is given a tour of the establishment and learns about it’s heritage. The items of interest are extremely varied but are usually original, residual pieces which the owner has no need for anymore. More often than not Drew will find items gathering dust in old outbuildings or attics that catch his eye.

Drew will be heading to the area soon to follow up on some leads, ahead of that anyone can get in touch with the production team if they know an interesting location with multiple objects for sale that would work for the show.

If you can help, then call the production team Curve Media, on 020 3179 0092 or email: salvagehunters@curvemedia.com

Producers are requesting that they are contacted by the end of this week, so Drew can arrange a schedule for his visit.