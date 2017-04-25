RAF Cosford Airshow to showcase combat helicopters

The flying displays planned for the RAF Cosford Air Show 2017 have been boosted by the exciting news that the popular Chinook and Apache helicopters would be performing in the skies over Shropshire on Sunday 11th June.

The Royal Air Force has one of the largest fleet of CH-47 Chinook helicopters in the world, primarily used for trooping, resupply, and battlefield Casualty Evacuation, the aircraft can carry up to 55 troops. However, despite its size, the Chinook is an extremely agile aircraft and the flying display will showcase its surprising manoeuvrability to Air Show visitors.

The Army Air Corps will also be bringing their impressive WAH-64 Apache to the Air Show, with the Attack Helicopter Display Team set to wow the crowds, with their flying display complimented by stunning ground based pyrotechnics. The Apache attack helicopter carries a mix of weapons including rockets, Hellfire missiles and a 30mm chain gun, making it one of the Army’s most capable pieces of equipment. As well as performing in the flying display, there will also be an Apache parked in the static displays to allow visitors to get a closer look at the impressive helicopter.

Both helicopter types are attending the Air Show as part of the ‘Battlefield Support’ theme, showcasing aircraft which have proved vital in recent conflicts. The Royal Air Force’s newest support helicopter, the Puma HC2, will also be at the Air Show on static display, as part of the Battlefield Support ground displays.

Air Show Chairman, Wing Commander Chris Jones said, “We’re really excited to have so many combat helicopters from the UK armed forces on show this year, both in the air and on the ground. With Merlin, Wildcat, Griffin & Squirrel helicopters already confirmed to attend, visitors will be able to see a great selection of helicopters from across the UK Armed Forces on Sunday 11th June. As well as the array of military helicopters we are pleased to welcome a selection of civilian helicopters including the last airworthy Westland Whirlwind alongside its current counterpart, the AW189 used by HM Coastguard for Search and Rescue Operations.”

With the Air Show rapidly approaching, those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets soon, as they will not be available to purchase at the gate. Air Show Tickets, priced £25.00, are currently available from the Air Show website and selected retail outlets including the RAF Museum. Accompanied under-16s enter the Air Show for free, making the event a superb family day out.