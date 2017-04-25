Motorcyclist seriously injured following collision near Shifnal

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision in Hatton near Shifnal on Sunday.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital following the collision which took place at around 6.55pm near to Lodge Cottages on the Wolverhampton Road.

It involved a red Honda Fireblade motorcycle, travelling from the direction of Albrighton, and a Blue Kia Sorento.

Police officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it by calling 101 quoting incident number 585S of 23 April.