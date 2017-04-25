Man sought following incidents of criminal damage in Shrewsbury

Police are keen to talk to a man following two incidents of criminal damage in Shrewsbury.

The incidents are reported to have taken place on Longden Coleham at around 11.35pm on Sunday 16 April where it is believed that a window and wooden panel of two premises were smashed.

West Mercia Police is keen to talk to a man who was seen in the local area with another man and woman around the time of the incident.

The man is described as being approximately 5ft 9ins in height with a heavy build, black hair and dark facial hair.

The suspects are reported to have walked down an alleyway towards School Lane following the incidents.

ANyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, stating incident number 721 of 16 April.