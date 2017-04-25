Jewellery stolen from antiques centre in Bridgnorth

Antique jewellery was stolen during a burglary at an antiques centre in Bridgnorth during the early hours of this morning.

Entry was forced into the antiques centre on Mill Street sometime between 12.30am and 12.50am today.

Police say a number of locked glass cabinets were damaged and antique jewellery including watches, chains, rings and pendants were removed.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 19S of 25 April.