Consistent podium run the target for Telford’s Rob Smith as MINIs head to Rockingham

Telford’s Rob Smith is aiming to replicate the sensational pace he produced during the first event of the MINI Challenge season at Oulton Park a week ago when he goes in search of more podium silverware at Rockingham this coming weekend, 29th/30th April, during rounds three and four of the campaign.

Delivering an absolute star performance in the second of Easter Monday’s two season-opening contests, the Evergreen Tyres, BMTR and GroupTyre-backed driver was head-and-shoulders above the opposition in terms of his pace – Smith lapping 0.5 seconds quicker than anyone.

Earning him the Sunoco Fastest Driver of the Weekend accolade, the 24-year-old also secured his first podium of the new season in round two after an excellent drive from seventh on the grid to third place. He goes into the second event of the year fifth in the championship.

While the Oulton Park weekend wasn’t all plain sailing for the MINI UK VIP Customer Team racer, he is confident the round two performance was the true foundation on which the remainder of his 2017 campaign, and title bid, can be built.

“What we did in race two at Oulton was where we should have been all weekend in terms of the pace and performance, circumstances just went against us in qualifying and the first race”, reflected the MINI F56 JCW driver, “At Oulton we were 0.7 seconds quicker than the lap record and when we tested at Rockingham it was about the same, so that gives us confidence going in to next weekend.

“Rockingham is such a different challenge to Oulton, in some ways it’s better from a racing point of view as there are more opportunities for overtaking. Fingers crossed we’ll be in a position to try and challenge for two podiums, that’s the plan – consistent high scoring is what you need.”

Aside from striving for more podium silverware a few days from now in Northamptonshire, Smith’s main target is to try and mount a very competitive qualifying performance. With that in mind, he also acknowledges the high level of tyre wear the Corby track delivers – a major consideration for set-up across the weekend.

“We need to learn to make the most of the tyres in qualifying so we’ll be doing a lot of work on that during the test day at Rockingham”, said Smith, “The track is so abrasive, we need to get the set-up right to make the tyres last over the whole weekend.

“It sounds obvious but qualifying is the key for race one each weekend, you can’t rely on strong results in race two if you want to score well for the championship – it’s all about consistent scoring over both races. We know we need to get qualifying right, but consistency is the big aim.”

Following pre-event testing prior to the weekend, qualifying for the second event of the MINI Challenge season will take place at 14.35 on Saturday, 29th April. On Sunday, 30th April, round three will begin at 10.55 and round four will commence at 15.55 – both contests will be screened live in the UK on free-to-air channel Front Runner.

2017 MINI Challenge Standings

5th Rob Smith, 76pts