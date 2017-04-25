An evening of live Motown and Northern Soul at Theatre Severn

‘Northern Soul Live’ is heading to Theatre Severn on Friday 26 May with Northern Soul legend Lorraine Silver as a special guest.

A headline performance comes from The Edwin Starr band aka The Team featuring Angelo Starr, re-living all Edwin’s hits, soul and Motown classics.

Rightly revered for the storming protest classic, War (1970), Starr was a hero on England’s Northern Soul circuit, and continued to perform right up to his death at the age of 61 in 2003.

Keeping his music and spirit alive is his original 8-piece band The Team. Formed in 1982, their astonishing live shows with Edwin at the helm cemented their reputation as an outstanding live act rarely matched. Since Edwin’s untimely death the band have been fronted by Edwin’s younger brother, Angelo. Singer, multi-instrumentalist and original member of The Team, his credits include Alexander O’Neil, The Funk Brothers and more recently Lemar.

The Team’s reputation for consistently producing outstanding live performances is the foundation of their success; their intimate relationship with soul music has seen many legendary artists perform with the including The Temptations, Ben E. King and The Four Tops. Accordingly, there is a sense of continuity but more notably, a new energy; an energy that could only be generated by dedicated and well-travelled musicians and singers, performing for years with soul greats and soaking up the influence.

Since The Team has been on the road there are few others with such extensive performing experience. Whether for a throng of 40,000 at the V Festival or at midnight in an opulent London hotel for the royal family, whether in session for Capital Radio or on The Jonathan Ross Show, the mantra is the same: ‘we came here to party for whoever, whenever, wherever!’

Together with Edwin they have been presented with awards by Blues and Soul Magazine, whose readership for two consecutive years voted them ‘UK Live Act of the Year’; and alongside James Brown and Billy Paul have twice been honoured at the prestigious European Diamond Awards of live music.

Special guest is Northern Soul diva Lorraine Silver. In 1965, aged just 13, she was signed by PYE records after recording a version of Bryan Hyland’s Sealed with a Kiss in a ‘do-it-yourself’ booth in a branch of Woolworths on Oxford Street, London. Chart success beckoned when her debut single – a cover of Shelley Fabres’ Lost Summer Love was released but if failed to dent the charts, likewise follow-up single The Happy Faces and Lorraine found herself back at school without a recording contract.

But it was some years later, without her knowledge, that Lost Summer Love became a huge dancefloor favourite at the legendary Northern Soul venue The Wigan Casino. Still a massive record today on the Northern Soul and scooter scene original copies sell for hundreds of pounds. Since then she’s appeared at numerous events on the Northern Soul and scooter scene – her name now synonymous with the scene.

‘Northern Soul Live’ is at Theatre Severn on Friday 26 May 2017.