Shrewsbury Airgun Handicap Cup won by The Cock Inn

The Shrewsbury and District Air Rifle Association League have completed their Handicap Cup Competitions.

The Cock Inn from Hanwood were crowned as the overall Cup Winners, the team proved their worth as they powered through the first two rounds with wins over Unison Club in the first and Harlescott Social Club B in the second.

They ended up in the final against a Marchamley team who had previously conquered Harlescott’s A team in the first round and the Telepost Club in the second round. Marchamley however, couldn’t complete the series of wins required to take the title and lost with a credible score of 190.3 against the ultimate victor’s 199.3. The final was held at the Harlescott Social Club and proved to be a wonderful evening. The only possible of the evening in this final was scored by Marchamley’s Steve Evanson who pegged up a 37.5, before the handicap adjustment was accounted for.

There had been some good matches in the first round of the Handicap Cup too with Harlescott B knocking out league title winners, Breidden. The losers of the first round matches though get a second bite at the cherry with their consequential entry into the Consolation Cup. The final for this cup also happened this week, on neutral turf at the Telepost Club, with the Unison snatching victory from the Harlescott’s A team with a score of 192.1 versus their 185.7.

This final was a result of Unison topping Breidden and Harlescott A turning over Condover in the preceding round with some good shooting by all involved. All of the possibles from that week were scored in the Consolation cup competition with Mike Lewis(37.5), Martin Pearce (37.0), Steve Williams (36.5), Rich Morgan (36) and Stuart Morgan (35).

The handicap format of this competition is similar to how a golfing handicap system works. Shooters take their turn and then the difference between their season’s average and maximum possible score is added to their evenings total. It provides a level playing field for all teams to shoot on and can often prove to throw up some controversial or surprising results. Seven shooters take part from each time and then the top five scores are counted on each team, then adjusted before being totalled for the final resulting score.

The Shrewsbury League now moves into the Summer League season where teams will compete in a slightly modified format over the summer.

The Shrewsbury teams must also work together as they’ve reached the Semi Finals of the West Midlands Knockout Bell Target Trophy and will shoot against the Wolverhampton League ahead of the final that’s due to take place on 14th May at Broseley. Their latest opponents in the preliminary, the Wrekin League, unfortunately had to withdraw due to sickness preventing them from getting a full team together in time.

If you’d like to get involved in Bell Target shooting email Press Secretary, Bob Griffiths, bob@arkham.co.uk. With more younger people finding their way into the sport it will ensure that this family friendly sport will continue for another century!

Report by: Bob Griffiths