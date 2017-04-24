Celebrities urge people in Shropshire to unite against dementia

Alzheimer’s Society launches a new campaign today calling on people in Shropshire to set aside their differences – from age to tastes and social standing to political allegiances – and unite in the fight against dementia, as it’s set to become the 21st century’s biggest killer.

Celebrities and sports stars including Jo Brand, James Cracknell, Carey Mulligan, Meera Syal and Robbie Savage are backing the biggest ever campaign from Alzheimer’s Society urging people to come together to defeat dementia.

New figures released today by the charity from an Ipsos MORI survey reveal a deeply concerning lack of public understanding about one of the biggest health crisis facing society. It was found that 20% of British adults surveyed online across the UK (16 – 75) would feel uncomfortable working with a colleague who has dementia. 47% of adults surveyed online (16 – 75 years of age) in the West Midlands agree that dementia is the health condition they most fear developing.

Someone develops dementia every three minutes and there’s currently no cure – but Alzheimer’s Society says people with dementia tell them that they face dementia alone.

Dianne Beaumont, Services Manager for Alzheimer’s Society in Shropshire said:

“We’re determined to bring everyone’s attention to the massive injustice faced by people with dementia and their carers, with too many denied the support they need.

“Alzheimer’s Society hears day in, day out about people with dementia and their carers struggling. Some people tell us about the impossible choices they have to make, from the carer having to choose between a knee operation and caring for her Mum, to a man with young onset dementia who had to give-up work and ask his daughter to pay the mortgage.

“There are an estimated 4,900 people living with dementia in Shropshire We urgently need people in Shropshire to unite with us to improve care, offer help and understanding to those affected and find a cure. Together, we can bring about change.”

Ex-Wales international footballer Robbie Savage lost his dad, Colin, to younger onset dementia – which affects more than 40,000 people in the UK under 65 – when he was only 64, after being diagnosed at 58.

Robbie added: “People think dementia is an old person’s condition but it isn’t. My dad was struck down in his prime. Dementia can affect anyone anywhere.

“It was so painful to witness my hero and best friend gradually slip away. In the end he couldn’t speak, swallow or recognise me at all. To see him like that was devastating for the whole family. That’s why it’s so important for me to get involved with this campaign.”

Jo Brand, Ambassador for Alzheimer’s Society told us:

“It’s deeply worrying that every three minutes someone develops this devastating condition. What’s almost as worrying is despite not being able to prevent it, cure it or even slow it down, the funding of dementia research is far too low. We need everyone to unite against dementia and change this now.”

Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity and is here for everyone affected by dementia. They launch the campaign today with a TV advertisement voiced by acclaimed actor Bill Nighy at its heart, airing tonight from 20:55 BST. Through the campaign, they aim to change the landscape of dementia forever, reaching every single person affected by the condition to offer help and support.

The ad, directed by Oscar and BAFTA-nominated Daniel Barber and set to an original score by Will Gregory of Goldfrapp, plays upon issues that can cause divisions in society including age, gender identity and whether people voted in or out in the recent EU referendum.

Alzheimer’s Society is urging everyone to come together and unite against dementia. There are many ways you can get involved – whether it’s becoming a Dementia Friend, campaigning or donating to fund research for a cure. Unite now at alzheimers.org.uk