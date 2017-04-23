Shropshire runners take on London Marathon

A number of Shropshire runners will be joining more than 39,000 others taking part in the London Marathon today.

Steve Shaw, who lives in Heath Farm, Shrewsbury will be making his first attempt at the 26-mile distance.

The 51-year-old decided to run the London Marathon for the Alzheimer’s Society after a family member was diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease at the end of 2015.

Steve has completed a number of 10km and half marathons in preparation for the race. He said: “The training has been going great, I started on Jan 1st and have strictly followed the London Marathon magazines 16 week Training programme.

“This involves running three times a week with the Sunday always being the longest in time and distance. It has increased over the weeks to the longest being last Sunday with a three hour run and distance of 18 miles.”

A south Shropshire mother is also putting her best foot forward after clocking up the miles over the past few months by training around the area with fellow members of Ludlow Runners club.

Marie, said: “I am running for Severn Hospice as they recently looked after a very close friend of mine in his final days, so it is a charity very close to my heart.

“I am already just over my personal fundraising target of £2,000 but would love to raise as much as possible for this fantastic charity to help them in the essential care that they provide for families throughout the region.”