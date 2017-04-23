Shrewsbury Town boss reveals Junior Brown plan

Paul Hurst has revealed that Junior Brown’s goal was worked on as a tactic at half-time in their 1-0 victory over Southend United.

The former Fleetwood and Mansfield winger connected with a diving header in the 64th minute, to effectively secure Salop’s League One survival.

Port Vale’s 2-0 home defeat against Bolton, coupled with Swindon Town’s relegation mean that barring a mathematical miracle, Shrewsbury will be playing League One football next season.

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst was naturally delighted with the three points, and revealed Brown’s goal was part of a plan.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “We said at half time to get the ball to the back post to Junior. We had a set up that we felt could cause them a bit of a problem.

“He might be small but we know he can leap, and towards the end he won some great headers.

“It was great to see him get on the scoresheet to get us that win that we all thoroughly wanted.”

Despite the inevitability of Town’s football status next season, Hurst wants his side to finish the job off against Oxford United next Sunday.

He added: “We still need to do a job next week, at the time things would have to go dramatically wrong for us not to be kept in the league.

“We’re almost there, the facts are that we’re not yet, albeit it would take a big swing in results.

“It’s been a tough challenge, I wanted to be a League One manager, and fingers crossed – after next Sunday, that’s what I’ll be.”

