Property left damaged following collision involving four cars in Bridgnorth

A property has been left structurally damaged following a collision involving four cars in Bridgnorth last night.
The incident happened at around 7.20pm in Washbrook Road.
Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Wellington along with an operations officer. Crews worked at the scene to stabilise the property.
West Mercia Police also attended the scene.
