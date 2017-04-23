Property left damaged following collision involving four cars in Bridgnorth

By
shropshirelive.com
-

A property has been left structurally damaged following a collision involving four cars in Bridgnorth last night.

The scene of the collision. Photo: @BridgnorthCops
The scene of the collision. Photo: @BridgnorthCops

The incident happened at around 7.20pm in Washbrook Road.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Wellington along with an operations officer. Crews worked at the scene to stabilise the property.

West Mercia Police also attended the scene.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR