Police appeal for help in finding missing Ludlow man

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who went missing from Ludlow yesterday.

Carl Robinson, aged 48, was spoken to at around 1.30pm yesterday afternoon at his home address in Ludlow but has not been seen or heard from since.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and would like to ensure that he is safe and well.

Carl is believed to have left in a black Peugeot with the registration FG53 YKC.

He is described as 6’4″ tall, of large build, with a beard and cropped dark hair. Carl wears glasses and usually wears black trousers, black shoes and a shirt.

If anyone has seen Carl, someone matching his description, or the vehicle they are asked to call police on 101 immediately.