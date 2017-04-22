Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Southend United

Shrewsbury Town are effectively safe from the drop, after a second half goal gives them a vital win over Southend United.

Junior Brown’s 64th minute goal, has sealed Salop’s status as a League One side next season – barring a mathematical miracle.

Port Vale’s home defeat against Bolton, coupled with Swindon Town’s relegation, has seen Paul Hurst pull off a remarkable achievement.

Shrewsbury were bottom of the league when the former Grimsby boss took over, but he has masterminded a survival bid, that few thought might occur back in October.

Paul Hurst was forced into making a late change. Louis Dodds picked up an injury in the warm-up, with Bryn Morris taking his place. Joe Riley came in for Jack Grimmer in the only other change from the side that drew 1-1 with Northampton.

The home side could have taken an eighth minute lead. Joe Riley received the ball on the overlap, before he drifted the ball narrowly past the back post.

Stefan Payne looked lively once more, with Brighton loanee Christian Walton parrying an effort from the striker.

Southend are on the hunt for the play-offs, but they appeared more like relegation candidates in a poor opening period for the Shrimpers.

Former Hull City winger Will Atkinson tried to get his side moving, but Abu Ogogo made a superb challenge to deny the midfielder.

The away side had the final chance of the first period, Stephen McLaughlin’s attempt was deflected behind by Junior Brown.

At the beginning of the second half, ex Newcastle United forward Nile Ranger drove an effort just over the bar.

He then blasted one over the top, as Phil Brown’s men began to build up a head of steam.

Then Jayson Leutwiler had to be alert, in order to keep out a drive by former Reading striker Simon Cox.

But in the 64th minute, the home fans were sent into delirium. Shaun Whalley’s corner was met by the diving head of Junior Brown, and Christian Walton could do nothing to keep it out.

Southend were furious that the referee turned their calls down for a penalty, when substitute Theo Robinson went down under a challenge from Aristote Nsiala.

The Shrimpers continued to lay siege to the Shrewsbury Town goal, but the home side’s defender managed to stand tall.

The final whistle saw swathes of Salop fans enter the field of play, as their team are effectively safe.

Shrewsbury travel to Oxford on the final day of the season next Sunday with a midday kick-off, whilst Southend who remain 7th, face a pivotal clash at home to Bury.

Attendance: 7,341 (1,297 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 17. Yates (79), 23. Rodman (79), 45. Payne, 16. Morris

Subs: 4. McGivern, 9. Humphrys (79), 15. Smith, 18. Deegan (79), 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Subs Not Used: 4. McGivern, 15. Smith, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Southend United: (4-4-2)

21. Walton, 24. Demetriou, 5. Thompson, 35. Ferdinand, 2. White, 12. Atkinson, 8. Timlin (70), 18. Leonard, 11. McLaughlin (65), 10. Cox, 50. Ranger (69)

Subs: 7. O’Neill, 14. Fortune (75), 16. Amos, 17. McGlashan (65), 23. Hines, 31. Robinson (69), 40. Bexon

Subs Not Used: 7. O’Neill, 16. Amos, 23. Hines, 40. Bexon

Other League One Results:

Bradford 3 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Bury 3 – 0 Northampton

Chesterfield 1 – 2 Charlton

Coventry 1 – 0 Walsall

Gillingham 2 – 3 Fleetwood

Millwall 0 – 3 Oxford

Mk Dons 0 – 3 Sheffield United

Oldham 1 – 1 Rochdale

Peterborough 4 – 2 Bristol Rovers

Port Vale 0 – 2 Bolton

Swindon 1 – 2 Scunthorpe (Swindon are relegated to League Two)

Report by: Ryan Hillback