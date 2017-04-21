Trust allocated extra £1m for Shropshire A&E next winter

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust will receive an extra £1 million to ease pressure on accident and emergency next winter.

The funding will be used to meet the 95% standard of admitting, transferring, or discharging patients within 4 hours by ensuring patients are treated in the most appropriate setting.

The investment is one part of the A&E plan being implemented across the NHS this year to get performance to 95% during 2018.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is one of 70 who were today allocated a share of £55.98 million by the Department of Health.