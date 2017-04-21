The Shrewsbury Club compete on National Premier Tennis League stage

Nigel Hunter, the manager of The Shrewsbury Club’s men’s tennis team, has vowed they will come back stronger next year after competing in the prestigious Hunters National Premier League Finals.

The local tennis aces excelled to book their place as one of the top 16 teams in the country at an event hosted by David Lloyd Leeds.

They were knocked out at the group stage in a strong tournament eventually won by a powerful Cardiff Met University side which included both Jonny Marray, the 2012 Wimbledon men’s doubles champion, and Marcus Willis, who reached the second round at Wimbledon last summer before losing to Roger Federer on Centre Court.

The Shrewsbury Club team, which featured captain Alex Parry, Simon Ferguson, Ed Gibbs and Luke Henley, lost narrowly to Draycott Stoke in their opening group match.

That meant there was little room for error when they faced Millfield School in their second match, with the team from Somerset coming out on top.

Manager Hunter said: “It’s the third time the team has reached the finals, so it was another great achievement given we had to come through a tough group and then a play-off match in Bristol.

“We always knew it was going to be tough in Leeds as this is a competition which features the best doubles players in the UK and world ranked players.

“It was disappointing for the team to lose two really tight tie breaks on the opening day against Draycott Stoke. It was always going to be difficult to come back from that.

“We then faced a very strong team from Millfield School, who went on to reach the semi-finals.

“But it was another good experience to be involved in such a top event and the team will come back stronger and better next year.”

Cardiff Met University beat The Queen’s Club in the final to make it a hat-trick of national titles.