Shrewsbury Town recall Callum Burton from AFC Telford Utd

Shrewsbury Town have decided to recall their goalkeeper Callum Burton from his loan at neighbours AFC Telford Utd.

At the time of writing it is unclear why Shrewsbury Town have decided to recall their young goalkeeper.

Callum Burton had impressed whilst on loan at the Bucks – making eleven league appearances.

The 20-year-old, has played just one senior match for Salop; that came on the final day of last season, a 3-0 defeat against Swindon Town.

Burton has enjoyed a number of loan spells at non-league clubs including: Market Drayton, Workington, Nuneaton and Southport.

AFC Telford have been dealt a further blow, with the news that Stockport County have recalled striker John Marsden.

The former Celtic and Wigan youngster, made five appearances for Shrewsbury during the 2013/14 season.

Telford have managed to sign an emergency goalkeeper, in the shape of Market Drayton man Ash Rawlins.

Meanwhile, Town boss Paul Hurst has revealed Tyler Roberts could play against this season.

The former Grimsby boss may use the West Brom loanee on the final day of the season, if they need a positive result.

It had been thought that Roberts would be out for the rest of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

