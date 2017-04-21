Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Southend United

Shrewsbury Town face Southend United in their final home match of the season, as they look to confirm League One survival.
Salop are three points ahead of Port Vale in the League One table, but the latter have a game hand.
Victory against play-off chasing Southend United tomorrow, would all but mathematically secure survival.
Paul Hurst could welcome Joe Riley (pelvis) back into the squad, after he was absent from the side that drew 1-1 with Northampton.
West Brom loanee Tyler Roberts (hamstring) is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Captain Abu Ogogo (knee) made a welcome return to the line-up on Easter Monday, and is likely to retain his place.
Town’s last home win against the Shrimpers came in January 2012, with goals from James Collins and Jermaine Grandison sealing a 2-1 victory.
Phil Brown has a raft of injuries to contend with, as he prepares for a highly important fixture.
Southend have been dealt a huge blow in the goalkeeping department with news that Mark Oxley (elbow) and Ted Smith (wrist) will miss the rest of the campaign.
Defender Ryan Inniss (dislocated shoulder) will play no further part, whilst there is also doubts over the fitness of John White (knee). However, left-back Ben Coker (knee) could return.
Southend occupy 7th place in League One, one point outside of the coveted play-off positions. They lost 2-1 against MK Dons last time out.
Possible Line Ups:
Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)
1. Leutwiler, 14. Grimmer, 22. Nsiala, 3. Sadler, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 17. Yates, 23. Rodman, 10. Dodds, 45. Payne
Subs: 2. Riley, 9. Humphrys, 16. Morris, 18. Deegan, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd
Southend United: (4-4-2)
21. Walton, 24. Demetriou, 5. Thompson, 38. Ferdinand, 3. Coker, 12. Atkinson, 18. Leonard, 4. Wordsworth, 11. McLaughlin, 10. Cox, 50. Ranger
Subs: 7. O’Neill, 8. Timlin, 14. Fortune, 16. Amos, 17. McGlashan, 23. Hines, 31. Robinson
Other League One Fixtures:
Bradford V AFC Wimbledon
Bury V Northampton
Chesterfield V Charlton
Coventry V Walsall
Gillingham V Fleetwood
Millwall V Oxford
MK Dons V Sheffield United
Oldham V Rochdale
Peterborough V Bristol Rovers
Port Vale V Bolton
Swindon V Scunthorpe
Preview by: Ryan Hillback