Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Southend United

Shrewsbury Town face Southend United in their final home match of the season, as they look to confirm League One survival.

Salop are three points ahead of Port Vale in the League One table, but the latter have a game hand.

Victory against play-off chasing Southend United tomorrow, would all but mathematically secure survival.

Paul Hurst could welcome Joe Riley (pelvis) back into the squad, after he was absent from the side that drew 1-1 with Northampton.

West Brom loanee Tyler Roberts (hamstring) is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Captain Abu Ogogo (knee) made a welcome return to the line-up on Easter Monday, and is likely to retain his place.

Town’s last home win against the Shrimpers came in January 2012, with goals from James Collins and Jermaine Grandison sealing a 2-1 victory.

Phil Brown has a raft of injuries to contend with, as he prepares for a highly important fixture.

Southend have been dealt a huge blow in the goalkeeping department with news that Mark Oxley (elbow) and Ted Smith (wrist) will miss the rest of the campaign.

Defender Ryan Inniss (dislocated shoulder) will play no further part, whilst there is also doubts over the fitness of John White (knee). However, left-back Ben Coker (knee) could return.

Southend occupy 7th place in League One, one point outside of the coveted play-off positions. They lost 2-1 against MK Dons last time out.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 14. Grimmer, 22. Nsiala, 3. Sadler, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 17. Yates, 23. Rodman, 10. Dodds, 45. Payne

Subs: 2. Riley, 9. Humphrys, 16. Morris, 18. Deegan, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Southend United: (4-4-2)

21. Walton, 24. Demetriou, 5. Thompson, 38. Ferdinand, 3. Coker, 12. Atkinson, 18. Leonard, 4. Wordsworth, 11. McLaughlin, 10. Cox, 50. Ranger

Subs: 7. O’Neill, 8. Timlin, 14. Fortune, 16. Amos, 17. McGlashan, 23. Hines, 31. Robinson

Other League One Fixtures:

Bradford V AFC Wimbledon

Bury V Northampton

Chesterfield V Charlton

Coventry V Walsall

Gillingham V Fleetwood

Millwall V Oxford

MK Dons V Sheffield United

Oldham V Rochdale

Peterborough V Bristol Rovers

Port Vale V Bolton

Swindon V Scunthorpe

Preview by: Ryan Hillback