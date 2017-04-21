Forge Property Consultants welcome new team member

Forge Property Consultants have welcomed a new member of staff joining the team.

Chrissie Rowlands has joined Forge Property Consultants after working on a major infrastructure project in the North West since completing her studies. She graduated as a mature student from Harper Adams University in 2015 with an MSc in Rural Estate and Land Management. She also holds an MSc in Town Planning from Newcastle University.

Chrissie is currently working concurrently towards completing the professional experience required to become a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and a member of the Royal Town Planning Institute. She is involved in all aspects of the business but focuses primarily on agency and planning work alongside business development.

This announcement comes as the company also opens a new office in Eccleshall, Staffordshire, to add to its current Shropshire base office in West Felton near Oswestry.

Forge Property Consultant director, Charles Lawson, said: “This is a very exciting time for us as a company as we welcome a new team member. Having worked with Chrissie in the past when she spent time on work experience with us in 2015, we are thrilled that she is now joining us as a full-time staff member.

“Her skills are very valuable to us and we are supporting her to become a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and a member of the Royal Town Planning Institute. It’s especially exciting as we are also opening a new office base in Staffordshire.”