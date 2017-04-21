Firefighters called to spate of rubbish bin fires in Shrewsbury town centre

Firefighters were called to a number of fires involving bins in Shrewsbury town centre early this morning.

The service attended five fires within an hour between 12 and 1am this morning.

The first fire involved a rubbish bin in The Quarry at just after 12am. One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury, they used a hose reel jet to put out the small fire.

At 12.20am a wheelie bin was alight in High Street, with firefighters spending around ten minutes at the scene.

Seven minutes later another bin was alight on Claremont Bank, with firefighters again using a hose reel jet to extinguish.

At just before 12.30am firefighters were called to Mardol were a bin was also on fire. A crew from Shrewsbury spent around ten minutes at the scene and used a hose reel jet to extinguish it.

A short time later at 12.53am a crew was called to Mardol Head were a bin was alight. A hose reel jet was also used to put out the small fire.