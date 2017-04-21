Dream bungalow for Telford bumble bee enthusiast

There’s a buzz in the air at The Wrekin Housing Trust’s impressive Park Road development in Malinslee, Telford, as the first few tenants have moved into their new homes.

Among those to settle into their new property is Alan Adams, who is a long-standing member of The Bumble Bee Conservation Trust. For the last 11 years, Alan has been living in a flat, but now he has his own garden and is looking forward to planting some bumble bee-friendly shrubs and flowers.

The 70-year-old said “My one bedroom bungalow is absolutely fabulous and one of the best parts is the garden, where I will be growing various heathers and lavenders.

“Being in a flat for so long meant I couldn’t make the most of my interest in bumble bees and so having a new, lovely garden is a dream come true for me.”

The Park Road development consists of 81 high-quality homes, which are a mix of one and two bedroom bungalows, as well as one, two and three bedroom houses. Park Road is the Trust’s biggest site out of all its current developments in the Telford & Wrekin area. The development has made an estimated £20 million positive economic impact to the wider community. It has also resulted in 200 jobs across various industries, including eight apprenticeships in the construction field.

Joanne Hall, The Wrekin Housing Trust’s area manager for Dawley, said “We are really pleased to welcome the new residents to Park Road.

“So far, tenants have moved into around a quarter of the properties and we expect all 81 to be occupied within a few weeks. It’s an exciting time for everyone involved and it is great to see the start of a fantastic new community emerging in this wonderful area.

“These are wonderful homes with modern kitchens and bathrooms, as well as gardens and parking. I have no doubt the tenants are going to love living here.”