CCTV appeal following assault at Shrewsbury nightclub

Police have released CCTV images of a man they are trying to identify following an assault at a Shrewsbury nightclub last December.

Investigating officers say he may have vital information regarding the alleged incident which took place on Thursday 22 December 2016, at the Buttermarket Nightclub.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 2.30am and 3.30am.

He is described as a white man in his 20s, possibly has some trimmed facial hair, slim build. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, green hooded top with white patterns over a red top and dark jeans.

If you have any information then please contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting Incident 76s of 22 December 2016.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.