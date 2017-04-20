Technology giant Fujitsu hails TCAT training partnership

Technology giant Fujitsu is improving the management skills of key staff through a long-standing partnership with Telford College of Arts and Technology.

They include Kathryn Best, one of the company’s project leaders who has completed a TCAT level five Business Administrative Management course.

Kathryn, 22, from Bracknell, said: “TCAT and Fujitsu have an established relationship. I chose this latest Business Administrative Management qualification as I felt this complemented my job role as a project leader, and my personal career progression objectives.

“Having already completed the level three and four courses, taking the level five felt like the natural progression route to build and widen my skills by gaining a deeper understanding of Fujitsu’s management processes.

“TCAT provided the opportunity for me to continue my current job role whilst completing a level five qualification. I feel that my writing style has improved with each assignment – a skill I will take with me in the future.”

Kathryn’s journey with Fujitsu started when she chose to apply for an apprenticeship scheme in 2012, around three weeks before she had been due to study law at university.

“Having never been sure on a career path, I felt an apprenticeship would provide me with some real life work experience to help me find a career path to pursue.

“Now, I find myself working as a project leader within Fujitsu and loving every minute.”

To anyone else considering studying a higher level qualification through TCAT, she said: “Go for it! Be prepared for a lot of self-learning, researching and working in your own time, but it’s worth it.

“The level five qualification has enabled me to broaden my view of how organisations are managed whilst gaining a deeper understanding of my own organisation.

“It has helped me when analysing how Fujitsu is managed, including how principals and theories are implemented and applied within the working environment.

“The qualification truly demonstrated how much I have learnt over the past four years and strengthened my knowledge by ensuring I apply this to key foundation knowledge and theories.”

Kathryn’s TCAT tutor Amanda Price added: “On the 12 month course, learners are expected to understand the strategic aspects of business administration as well as governance structure and organisational context.”

Fujitsu has a large base in Telford, at Boyd House in the town centre. Managers described Kat as ‘an excellent student and a shining example of how higher education complements work-based training.”