Shrewsbury car park to close as work starts on new student accommodation

A Shrewsbury car park is to close on Sunday as work starts on new student accommodation in the town.

The Tannery car park on St Austin’s Street will close as Shropshire Council starts work on a project to deliver the next phase of student accommodation for the town centre.

Plans were approved last year for accommodation for University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) students at the Tannery site, which comprises the former study centre on St Austin’s Street and the adjacent Tannery car park.

Following its closure on Sunday the site will then be secured and contractors will move in to demolish the former study centre building.

The project will see the blocks of student accommodation being constructed on a phased basis.

The new accommodation will sit alongside the existing student accommodation at Mardol House in Shrewsbury town centre.

Tim Smith, head of business, enterprise and commercial services, with Shropshire Council, said: “This new accommodation will support the redevelopment of the west end of Shrewsbury town centre and will be a significant improvement for the area.”

Paul Kirkbright, University Centre Shrewsbury Deputy Provost, said: “This first-class student accommodation being constructed by our partners at Shropshire Council is within sight of our main teaching centre. This is another significant step in the development of University Centre Shrewsbury, one we’re confident will bring long and lasting benefit to the people of Shrewsbury and Shropshire.”