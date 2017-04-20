Pregnancy day unit in Shrewsbury to be temporarily suspended

Services for pregnant women at Shrewsbury Day Assessment Unit will be unavailable for two weeks from 24 April.

The temporary suspension of services at the unit at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is due to staff shortages. It is expected to reopen on 8 May 2017.

The unit oversees antenatal appointments, such as blood tests, blood pressure monitoring and scans.

Women who had appointments booked during the period when the services will be unavailable are being contacted and women will be offered alternative appointments during this period at either RSH Midwife Led Unit, RSH Outpatients or the Day Assessment Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Anthea Gregory-Page, Deputy Head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “Unfortunately due to unexpected staff shortages the Day Assessment Unit, also known as DAU, at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will be unavailable from 24 April 2017 until 8 May 2017.

“Women who have existing bookings at the unit during this period are being contacted, and women who need appointments between 24 April 2017 and 8 May 2017 will be offered these at RSH Midwife Led Unit, RSH Outpatients or the Day Assessment Unit at PRH.

“I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Staff shortages also led to the temporary overnight suspension of services at Bridgnorth Midwife Led Unit last night. The MLU reopened at 8am today.