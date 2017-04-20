Nine sentenced following complex drugs investigation in Telford

Nine people were today sentenced to more than 30 years in prison following a complex drugs investigation led by the Serious and Organised Crime Unit of West Mercia Police.

Operation Mallard, uncovered the workings of an organised crime group which was coordinating and professionally managing the grow of cannabis plants in Telford, worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Between 2012 and 2014, the Bagry family arranged for cannabis to be grown at three houses in the Aqueduct, Bratton and Lightmoor areas of Telford.

Following a covert investigation beginning in 2013, raids were carried out at the three properties and more than 1100 cannabis plants were recovered.

Although the crime group was centred in Telford, the distribution of the drugs reached as far away as London.

Police estimate that the gang would have produced cannabis with a street value in excess of £3 million at the three properties.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Gavin Kinrade said: “These convictions come at the end of a complicated and lengthy investigation and demonstrate how we will pursue and prosecute those seeking to profit from their organised crime.

“This type of criminality causes long term harm to communities, drug users and the resulting crime committed to fund drug habits. I hope the sentences handed down today will serve as a deterrent to others involved in such criminality.”

Anyone who suspects illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood can call police on the 101 number, or contact the anonymous Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.