New technology for Heritage Glass Group

Heritage Glass Group prides itself on being built up on traditional family values as it approaches nearly two decades in business but is not afraid to embrace new ideas.

The Shrewsbury based firm has just invested in new technology to streamline the customer experience of quotes, product choice, purchasing and completion of orders with a new high tech platform for smart phones, computers and handheld devices in its showrooms.

Called PRO Technology, the new system will create confidence and accuracy at the point of order as sales staff can clearly display on hand-held or a desktop computer all the options available to the customer for their individual requirements.

Staff at the Monkmoor showrooms have undertaken full training in the functionality of the new system to be able to assist customers with a clear and simplified display of all of its wide range of products, together with the electronic processing of relevant forms.

Operations director Paul Hotchkiss, commented: “Once again Heritage Glass Group has invested in new ideas and services to make life easier and more straightforward for our customers, which following very positive feedback, is greatly appreciated.”